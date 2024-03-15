Arsenal tapaði 3-1 á móti Chelsea í toppslag í ensku kvennadeildinni í kvöld.
Leiknum verður ekki bara minnst fyrir þrjú mörk Chelsea liðsins á fyrsta hálftímanum heldur einnig vegna sokkavandræða gestanna frá Arsenal.
Arsenal are wearing Chelsea socks after their white socks were identified as a clash with #CFC's by match officials. pic.twitter.com/6A36YhUpUS— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) March 15, 2024
Arsenal are wearing Chelsea socks after their white socks were identified as a clash with #CFC's by match officials. pic.twitter.com/6A36YhUpUS
Fyrir leikinn þurftu Arsenal stelpurnar nefnilega að skipta um sokka af því að þær voru of líkir sokkum Chelsea liðsins.
Leikurinn tafðist um hálftíma á meðan Arsenal reynd að finna nýja sokka. Lausnin var að Arsenal fékk lánaða sokka hjá Chelsea. Þeir voru merktir mótherjunum en Arsenal límdi yfir Chelsea merkið.
„Klassískt móment í kvennafótboltanum,“ skrfaði Molly Hudson, blaðamaður Times á samfélagsmiðlinum X.
An absolutely classic women s football moment here with kick off delayed because Chelsea and Arsenal s white socks clashed. Arsenal now wearing Chelsea socks as they ve come back out to warm up.— Molly Hudson (@M0lly_Writes) March 15, 2024
An absolutely classic women s football moment here with kick off delayed because Chelsea and Arsenal s white socks clashed. Arsenal now wearing Chelsea socks as they ve come back out to warm up.