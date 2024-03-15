Enski boltinn

Þurftu að spila í sokkum mót­herjanna

Óskar Ófeigur Jónsson skrifar
Leikmenn Arsenal í Chelsea sokkunum en þær límdu yfir Chelsea markið.
Arsenal tapaði 3-1 á móti Chelsea í toppslag í ensku kvennadeildinni í kvöld.

Leiknum verður ekki bara minnst fyrir þrjú mörk Chelsea liðsins á fyrsta hálftímanum heldur einnig vegna sokkavandræða gestanna frá Arsenal.

Fyrir leikinn þurftu Arsenal stelpurnar nefnilega að skipta um sokka af því að þær voru of líkir sokkum Chelsea liðsins.

Leikurinn tafðist um hálftíma á meðan Arsenal reynd að finna nýja sokka. Lausnin var að Arsenal fékk lánaða sokka hjá Chelsea. Þeir voru merktir mótherjunum en Arsenal límdi yfir Chelsea merkið.

„Klassískt móment í kvennafótboltanum,“ skrfaði Molly Hudson, blaðamaður Times á samfélagsmiðlinum X.

