Protests of Spanish farmers enter a third week epa11182584 Farmers from various parts of Spain march to number 46 of the Paseo de la Castellana, where the European Parliament Office in Spain is located, in Madrid, Spain, 26 Spain 2024. Protests of Spanish farmers have entered a third week while in Brussels an EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting is held. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN