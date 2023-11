Man. City - Bournemouth 6-1 | Stoðsendingaferna Jeremy Doku

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Erling Haaland of Manchester City (C) celebrates with John Stones of Manchester City (R) and Ruben Dias of Manchester City (L) after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)