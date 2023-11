Arsenal s last two visits to West Ham:



16th April 2023: Dropped two points in the bid for the PL title after leading 2-0 and missing a penalty



1st November 2023: Lose 3-1 to be knocked out the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16



Mikel Arteta and co will be beginning to pic.twitter.com/U5oAU3XaUl