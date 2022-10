📸 Drake takes a picture with Sancho. His next game:

Bayern 5 - 0 Dortmund



📸 Drake takes a picture with Aubameyang. His next game:

Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal



📸 Drake takes a picture with Aguero. His next game:

Misses a penalty vs Tottenham



Drake curse confirmed 😳 pic.twitter.com/mp7rjiCXKi