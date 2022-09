Heba Þórisdóttir farðar stjörnurnar í Hollywood

FIJI Water at The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: (L-R) Janina Thomas, Arianne Phillips and Heba Thorisdottir attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

Getty/Stefanie Keenan