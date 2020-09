Mourinho vildi ekki tjá sig neitt um komu Bale sem flýgur til London í dag

Gareth Bale at Real Madrid:



2 5 1 games

1 0 5 goals

1 3 trophies

4 x #UCL winner



He's set to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow



@sistoney67 says he will come back with a lot of question marks



Does the Welshman have to prove himself? pic.twitter.com/5nVZg9Pyz9