Lífið

Stjörnulífið: Boltabrúðkaup og þjófnaður í London

Stefán Árni Pálsson skrifar
Fallegar myndir af fallegu fólki.
Fallegar myndir af fallegu fólki.

Stjörnulífið er liður á Vísi en þar verður farið yfir það helsta sem þekktir Íslendingar hafa verið að deila síðustu daga á Instagram.

Allt er þetta fólk sem á það sameiginlegt að vera með mörgþúsund fylgjendur á miðlinum og hér að neðan má sjá hvað er helst að frétta hjá þessu áhugaverða fólki.

Parið Arnór Yngvi Traustason og Andrea Röfn Jónasdóttir skelltu sér í göngutúr í Reykjavík með frumburðinn. Arnór verður með íslenska landsliðinu gegn Andorra í kvöld á Laugardalsvelli.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Laugardagur í Reykjavík
A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Helgi Ómarsson hugsar um jólin.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Casually walking around thinking about the fact that Christmas season is right around the corner
A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson) on

Athafnakonan Tanja Ýr fór út til Búdapest og fékk sér vægast sagt girnilegt pasta.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Last night Wearing @prettylittlething / lash style BUDAPEST @tanjayrcosmetics ad
A post shared by Tanja Ýr (@tanjayra) on

Leikkonan Ragnheiður Ragnarsdóttir kíkti við á Þingvöllum og naut náttúrufegurðarinnar.


 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Waterfalling #þingvellir #iceland #chasingwaterfalls
A post shared by Ragga Ragnars (@raggaragnars) on

Þau Teitur Reynisson og Fanney Ingvarsdóttir skelltu sér í búningapartý og voru heldur betur glæsileg eins og alltaf .

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Kæró
A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Pierce Brosnan kvaddi Húsvíkinga.

Leikkonan Unnur Eggertsdóttir hélt uppistand með vinkonu sinni vestanhafs. 

Athafnamaðurinn Nökkvi Fjalar leigir út íbúðina í Bryggjuhverfinu.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Fáránlega gaman að sýna hugsanlegum leigendum í allan dag þennan fræga pall. Pallurinn stóðst allar væntingar
A post shared by Nökkvi Fjalar Orrason (@nokkvifjalar) on

Knattspyrnufólkið Baldur Sigurðsson og Pála Marie Einarsdóttir gengu í það heilaga um helgina en athöfnin og veislan fór fram á Mývatni.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Just married Takk fyrir ógleymanlega helgi elsku #balliogpalli
A post shared by Hallbera Gisladottir (@hallberagisla) on
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Mögnuð helgi með besta fólkinu! #balliogpalli
A post shared by Thelma Einarsdottir (@thelmabje) on
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
#balliogpalli á Mývatni var algjör snilld !!
A post shared by Haraldur Björnsson (@hallibjorns) on

Eurovision-stjarnan Ari Ólafsson fékk sér nýtt húðflúr. 

Alexandra Helga Ívarsdóttir skellti sér út á lífið.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
Out
A post shared by Lexa (@alexandrahelga) on

Áhrifavaldurinn Sunneva Einarsdóttir fór til London með vinkonum sínum og lenti meðal annars í því að jakka hennar var stolið á skemmtistað.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
LNDN ting @ohpolly
A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Áhrifavaldurinn Bryndís Líf finnur fyrir pressunni þegar hún birtir færslur og hræðist að þær rati í fjölmiðla sem fréttir í neikvæðum tóni.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
I haven't been super active lately and to be honest I’ve had a hard time posting because I feel the pressure, when I post there is maybe going to be a news story or some kind of article about it good or bad. I don't mind them to be honest or atleast I thought I didn't. I always say to myself I don't mind other people's opinions or that their words don't hurt me at all, but deep down I do care. I feel things and I don't think it's fair for anyone to judge or talk bad about people that you don't know, and I know my Instagram account isn't for everyone, some people say I'm a selfish attention whore who does all this for likes. But I say to myself "it's okay Bryn, they all have different opinions and it's okay to share it and people are different " but in the end it still hurts. I don't have to justify my Instagram, but I am proud of my pictures and my self esteem, because when I was younger I didn't have alot of that. I am proud of my body and I want to embrace it. I admire the human body, all kinds of different bodies. Please never judge a person by their instagram or any kind of social media. People have said to me that they did judge me beforehand and they were so wrong about me, and trust me ive heard this alot. So please worry about yourself before you worry about others. Lots of love Try to be a rainbow in some else's cloud
A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale) on

Stjörnulífið
Athugið. Allar athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra er þær rita. Vísir hvetur lesendur til að halda sig við málefnalega umræðu. Einnig áskilur Vísir sér rétt til að fjarlægja ærumeiðandi eða ósæmilegar athugasemdir og ummæli þeirra sem tjá sig ekki undir eigin nafni.

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


Mest lesið


Tarot dagsins

Dragðu spil og sjáðu hvaða spádóm það geymir.
Velkomin á Vísi. Þessi vefur notar vafrakökur. Sjá nánar.