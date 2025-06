Borga fimm milljarða fyrir táning

💰 Deal worth €35m plus €2m in add-ons

🔥 Regarded as one of the hottest talents in Europe

⚽️ Seven goals in 2024-25 for Olympiacos aged 18

🏆 Five goals as Olympiacos won 2023-24 UEFA Youth League



Charalampos Kostoulas is set to undergo a medical at Brighton & Hove Albion ⤵️