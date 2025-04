For You, Brother.



Today, we stepped onto the pitch with one goal: to honor our fallen brother, Sinamandla Zondi.

We played with his spirit in our hearts, and we played for him.



Rest easy, champ.

We carry you with us —every game, every step, every win.#ForSgora #OurCityOurTeam pic.twitter.com/V7pkVQQwkj