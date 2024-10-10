Erlent

Milljónir án raf­magns og nokkrir látnir eftir að Milton gekk á land

Hólmfríður Gísladóttir skrifar
Þakið á Tropicana Field hreinlega rifnaði af leikvanginum. AP/Tampa Bay Times/Chris Urso

Milljónir eru án rafmagns í Flórída og nokkrir látnir eftir að fellibylurinn Milton gekk á land nærri Sarasota í nótt. Yfir 100 heimili eru eyðilögð og þá fór þakið af Tropicana Field, heimavelli hafnaboltaliðsins Tampa Bay Rays.

Milton var þriðja stigs fellibylur þegar hann náði landi. Honum hafa fylgt fjöldi hvirfilbylja en einn slíkur varð nokkrum að bana í Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, samfélagi fyrir eftirlaunaþega, í St. Lucie sýslu.

Að minnsta kosti 116 hvirfilbyljaviðvaranir hafa verið gefnar út og að sögn ríkisstjórans Ron DeSantis hafa 19 hvirfilbylir verið staðfestir.

Miklir og sterkir vindar fylgja Milton og mikið regnfall. Sjór hefur gengið yfir þorp við strendur Flórída og þá hafa borgaryfirvöld í St. Petersburg skrúfað fyrir vatn vegna skemmda og fólki verið ráðlagt að sjóða allt neysluvatn þar til annað verður gefið út.

Til stóð að nota Tropicana Field sem neyðarskýli fyrir íbúa og viðragðsaðila en hætt hefur verið við það eftir að þakið hreinlega fauk af leikvanginum. Um tvær milljónir manna eru án rafmagns og allt að 70 prósent íbúa í þeim sýslum þar sem Milton gekk á land.

Fylgjast má með þróun mála í vakt fréttastofunnar:

