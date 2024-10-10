Milljónir eru án rafmagns í Flórída og nokkrir látnir eftir að fellibylurinn Milton gekk á land nærri Sarasota í nótt. Yfir 100 heimili eru eyðilögð og þá fór þakið af Tropicana Field, heimavelli hafnaboltaliðsins Tampa Bay Rays.
Milton var þriðja stigs fellibylur þegar hann náði landi. Honum hafa fylgt fjöldi hvirfilbylja en einn slíkur varð nokkrum að bana í Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, samfélagi fyrir eftirlaunaþega, í St. Lucie sýslu.
UPDATE: About 2 miles south of me this is what Fort Myers Beach looks like right now as Hurricane Milton’s surge comes in. This area can not catch a break after Ian 2 years ago and Helene 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/ZwdcaAhQqR— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 9, 2024
Að minnsta kosti 116 hvirfilbyljaviðvaranir hafa verið gefnar út og að sögn ríkisstjórans Ron DeSantis hafa 19 hvirfilbylir verið staðfestir.
Avenir neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens @NWSMiami #florida #milton pic.twitter.com/qnotrsSE27— Brooke Silverang (@WPBF_BROOKE) October 9, 2024
Miklir og sterkir vindar fylgja Milton og mikið regnfall. Sjór hefur gengið yfir þorp við strendur Flórída og þá hafa borgaryfirvöld í St. Petersburg skrúfað fyrir vatn vegna skemmda og fólki verið ráðlagt að sjóða allt neysluvatn þar til annað verður gefið út.
OMG. We all had a collected gasp when we saw this from our reporter. The fabric on the roof of Tropicana Field is shredded. #StPete #Milton pic.twitter.com/36UKLO9cK6— Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) October 10, 2024
Til stóð að nota Tropicana Field sem neyðarskýli fyrir íbúa og viðragðsaðila en hætt hefur verið við það eftir að þakið hreinlega fauk af leikvanginum. Um tvær milljónir manna eru án rafmagns og allt að 70 prósent íbúa í þeim sýslum þar sem Milton gekk á land.
OCT 9 PM: Dr. Michael Brennan provides the latest updates on #Milton from the National Hurricane Center:https://t.co/wt2nrEQYlUFor more detailed forecasts and written text updates, visit https://t.co/dv1LkCViaN— National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 9, 2024
Fylgjast má með þróun mála í vakt fréttastofunnar: