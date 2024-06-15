Þegar Cole Palmer, framherji Chelsea og enska landsliðsins, mætti í myndatöku fyrir Evrópumótið, grunaði hann sennilega ekki að myndaserían yrði að sannkallaðri jarmveislu (e. meme party) á Twitter.
Palmer deildi sjálfur mynd á Twitter með stolti enda mikill heiður að spila fyrir enska landsliðið á stórmóti.
🏴🏴🏴#ThreeLions #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/KdlFJAT3ln— Cole Palmer (@ColePalmer_0) June 12, 2024
Netverjar voru fljótir að grípa boltann á lofti og þá sérstaklega aðra uppstillingu þar sem Palmer stendur með krosslagðar hendur.
When you’re 45 seconds into the Macarena pic.twitter.com/LrdWSlDwUm— 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) June 11, 2024
Það hefur ekki verið sérlega hlýtt á Englandi framan af sumri.
June so far… #england #cole #palmer #weather #uk #cold #summer #euro2024 pic.twitter.com/4HdggOTNF9— Swallace (@stewallace86) June 12, 2024
Myndirnar eru í raun endalaus fjársjóður af gríni. Sumt er fyrir neðan beltisstað, en hér að neðan er brot af því besta.
What the lifeguard sees when you’re waiting for the green light to go down the slide on holiday pic.twitter.com/lzvkR3kBxc— Billie (@Billie_T) June 11, 2024
These Cole Palmer memes are too funny 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1h8cq6EVP4— Scott Shearsmith Tips (@Sheaaro) June 13, 2024
POV: Cole Palmer is your gynaecologist pic.twitter.com/nEd1xF7lkG— Chris Chats Shirt (@ChatShirt) June 12, 2024
