Fótbolti

Cole Palmer skapaði ó­vart jarmveislu á Twitter

Siggeir Ævarsson skrifar
Cole Palmer fer á kostum á Twitter þessa dagana
Cole Palmer fer á kostum á Twitter þessa dagana Twitter

Þegar Cole Palmer, framherji Chelsea og enska landsliðsins, mætti í myndatöku fyrir Evrópumótið, grunaði hann sennilega ekki að myndaserían yrði að sannkallaðri jarmveislu (e. meme party) á Twitter.

Palmer deildi sjálfur mynd á Twitter með stolti enda mikill heiður að spila fyrir enska landsliðið á stórmóti.

Netverjar voru fljótir að grípa boltann á lofti og þá sérstaklega aðra uppstillingu þar sem Palmer stendur með krosslagðar hendur.

Það hefur ekki verið sérlega hlýtt á Englandi framan af sumri.

Myndirnar eru í raun endalaus fjársjóður af gríni. Sumt er fyrir neðan beltisstað, en hér að neðan er brot af því besta.

Fótbolti EM 2024 í Þýskalandi

Mest lesið


Fleiri fréttir

Sjá meira


×

Mest lesið