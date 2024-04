KAISERSLAUTERN REACH GERMAN CUP FINAL. The first 2nd-tier team to do so since 2011; their fans rightfully party. 🇩🇪



They end local rivals Saarbrucken's fairytale run with a 2-0 road win. Where Bayern Munich failed, 16th place in 2. Bundesliga succeed. 💪pic.twitter.com/N72GeTBE6a