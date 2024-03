Niko Kovač rekinn frá Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have sacked Niko Kovač.



They have gotten only 6/30 points in the last 10 matches and are 14th in the Bundesliga.



He has been their manager since July 1st, 2022, and in 66 matches, he achieved a record of 23 wins, 17 draws, and 26 losses.