Bruno Fernandes has now scored or assisted 15 goals this season, he's now been involved in 15+ goals each season he has played for Manchester United:



2019/20 ~ 12 8

2020/21 ~ 28 18

2021/22 ~ 10 14

2022/23 ~ 14 13

2023/24 ~ 7 8



