Fjögur Covid-19 smit á EM

ℹ️ Unfortunately, Lea Schüller has tested positive for Covid-19 and entered self-isolation. A potential return to the squad will be decided together with UEFA in line with the necessary medical procedures.



Wishing you a swift recovery, Lea! 💐



WIR #IMTEAM 🇩🇪 #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/Ljq0O3fqI6