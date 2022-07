Tottenham update. These players have been left out of the tour to South Korea 🚨⚪️ #THFC



▫️ Harry Winks

▫️ Sergio Reguilón

▫️ Giovani Lo Celso

▫️ Tanguy Ndombele



Antonio Conte wants them to find new solutions this summer, as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/TfZZRTGM8s