John Snorri s Inreach, GoPro and mobile phone recovered from K2. Sajid Sadpara will be carefully examining the content of each device this morning.



Will we find evidence of a winter summit?#JohnSnorri #AliSadpara #JPMohr #SajidSadpara #K2 #Didtheysummit #K2TheCalling pic.twitter.com/1Rp1yIBPJr