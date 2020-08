Hvert einasta mark Alexis Sanchez kostaði United meira en milljarð

Alexis Sanchez - PL career

For Arsenal:

60 goals in 122 PL apps

24 PL goals in 16-17 (only Kane & Lukaku scored more)

25 PL assists - only Ozil (39) had more for Arsenal whilst he was there

For Man Utd:

3 goals, 6 assists in 32 PL apps

No goals in final 14 PL apps (5 starts) pic.twitter.com/OQ5SMopG2i