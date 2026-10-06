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Ronaldo segir þjálfarann hafa svikið sig

Andri Broddason skrifar
Cristiano Ronaldo vonar að hann geti snúið aftur til landsliðsins en hann býst við refsingu yfir því hvernig hann lét.
Cristiano Ronaldo vonar að hann geti snúið aftur til landsliðsins en hann býst við refsingu yfir því hvernig hann lét. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo birti langan pistil í kvöld þar sem hann sagði sína hlið á því hvers vegna hann fór frá portúgalska landsliðinu í miðjum landsleikjaglugga. Hann biðst afsökunar á því að hafa farið frá landsliðinu en vonast til að fá að snúa aftur í landsliðið.

Ástæðan fyrir því að Ronaldo fór frá portúgalska landsliðinu var að honum fannst hann ekki vera velkominn eftir að hann fékk ekki að spila gegn Noregi í fyrsta leik landsleikjagluggans. Landsliðsþjálfarinn Jorge Jesus hafði sagt við Ronaldo að hann myndi spila en ekkert varð úr því. Hann fannst hann því vera svikinn af þjálfaranum.

Ronaldo biður bæði þjálfara og leikmenn landsliðsins innilegrar afsökunar á ákvörðun sinni að fara frá landsliðinu og býst við að vera refsað fyrir það. Sama hver refsingin verður þá vonar Ronaldo að hann geti snúið aftur í landsliðið og haldið áfram að gera landsmenn stolta af sér.

Landsliðið hefur alla tíð skipt miklu máli fyrir Ronaldo og var hann staddur með landsliðinu þegar hann frétti að faðir hans hefði látist. Hann fór ekki strax til fjölskyldu sinnar heldur spilaði hann leik daginn eftir áður en hann hélt til fjölskyldu sinnar. Það hefði hann ekki gert fyrir neitt félagslið en hann gerði það fyrir landið sitt.

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