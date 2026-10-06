Ronaldo segir þjálfarann hafa svikið sig

🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: “I decided to leave the camp without waiting for any further breach of word. For me the truth is still the most important thing in the relationship between people. However much it hurts, let them tell me the truth. In fact, in a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and with the coach on the morning of the day of that press conference — they can certainly confirm this — I reaffirmed that if they did not want me there they should tell me. It was enough for them to be frank with me. I would accept that and I promised that we would prepare something beautiful, as I dream will happen, and no one would be left angry. I remember it as if it were today. They replied in unison that no. That my place was in the National Team. Never, at any moment, have I interfered in any technical or tactical decision of any coach or national team manager in almost 25 years of career. I accept, for better or worse, what they propose that I do. I respect the decision, and when they break their word to me, I feel that my place is not there. I also owe an apology to my national team teammates for having left the camp. Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as those who witnessed these conversations can attest, I should not have done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine. I apologise to the Portuguese people once again, but the breaking of one’s word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my remaining would only harm the working group, and I did what I have always said I would do if I did not feel useful: I packed my bags and left. The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor. I have already apologised, but I know that attitudes must have consequences. Anyone who is in football as I am knows that, regardless of each person’s status, the rules are the same for everyone. On this subject, I have heard a great deal of talk about farewell matches, that I must have a dignified farewell and that the Federation wants to give me that opportunity. I learned in life, often hungry and with nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone. I can promise all my fans, naturally and especially all Portuguese people, that we will have one or more farewell matches; there will be time for that. But when I think of the national team, what I really think of is competing. That is what I thought on the day I was given the news of my father’s death. I was at a camp with our national team and I decided to stay there until the end of the match the following day. I did for the country what I would never do for any club. Therefore, if I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team. This is, believe me, the purest of truths. Cristiano Ronaldo”.