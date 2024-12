Nicolas Jover er nýja hetjan hjá Arsenal

These guys were all brilliant last night: @_DeclanRice @BukayoSaka87 + Saliba/Odegaard/Raya.

But my Man of the Match was Nicolas Jover, our set-piece coach. Arsenal have scored 22 goals from corners since the start of last season incl 2 more last night. He’s a genius. 👏 pic.twitter.com/As7sFUjwQQ