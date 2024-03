1-2 vs. Middlesbrough

1-3 vs. Leeds United

1-2 vs. QPR

1-0 vs. Sunderland

2-2 vs. Hull City

0-1 vs. Bristol City



It's now one win in their last six Championship games for Leicester City.



They could finish the day outside the top two if Ipswich Town beat pic.twitter.com/4eVNPSy9N4