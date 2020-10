Arnór Dan og Vigdís eignuðust stúlku

View this post on Instagram

Dear friends ❤️ Our beautiful daughter came to this world on October 17th. Vigdís was an unbelievable force of nature, and gave birth to our healthy girl with a fierce and undeniable determination, glowing with the unwavering motherly love and beauty, that I have felt, ever since I first met her. I’m still not fully grasping this life-changing experience, but I know this... They are my everything and I have never felt this hopeful before. I am also eternally grateful for the kindness and guidance from the incredible midwives at @bjorkinljosmaedur ❤️ All of our love to you all.