Stjörnulífið: „Verðleikar mínir skilgreinast ekki eftir útlitinu“

Love this finisher for shoulder health.⁣ ⁣ 3 rounds: ⁣ 15 reps lat pull down ⁣ 15 reps high pull⁣ 15 reps bent over row⁣ ⁣ You can control how hard it is by adjusting the resistance of the band and I always use @fatgripz to get a better grip.⁣ ⁣ _⁣ #shoulders #finisher #fatgripz