Minnst 24 látnir eftir hvirfilbylji í Tennessee

There appears to be extensive damage in Gibson County near Bradford and Idlewild off of Gann Road from a possible tornado that occurred last night. #tnwx @NWSMemphishttps://t.co/p1mbUWCpFM… pic.twitter.com/fRzteuyFaP — WxPIC (@WxPIC) March 3, 2020

STORM DAMAGE: Cars piled up, hangars and airplanes destroyed at the John C. Tune airport. Officials estimate the damage to be in the millions. https://t.co/n5uMrp8dYX #NashvilleTornado pic.twitter.com/09DBLIESok — WKRN (@WKRN) March 3, 2020

East Nashville Rosebank area just a few minutes ago ⁦@NashSevereWx⁩ #tspotter pic.twitter.com/0TzDFZFPJs — Daniel Alley (@Daniel_Alley) March 3, 2020