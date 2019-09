Heiða Rún opnar sig um tískubransann: Var sögð vera með of stórar mjaðmir

View this post on Instagram

When I saw @ddlovato post that gorgeous picture the other day I felt inspired. Before I was an actress I was a model. I've been judged on my appearance since I was 15. That's more than half of my life! I never made it onto the catwalk because back then, even though I was much smaller, my hips were considered too big for the industry and that's stayed with me ever since. But I see that changing now, like in @badgalriri @savagexfenty lingerie show, and it was so empowering to watch! I am grateful for my body and the way I look but I also struggle with my appearance ALL THE TIME! My thighs jiggle a bunch and I have so much more cellulite than in this photo! I struggle being consistent with exercise, I have a complicated relationship with food, and I'm working on all of that, but more importantly I want to work on embracing myself as I am right now. I want to be a part of keeping this dialogue open and share my journey with you and maybe some of you will share yours with me.