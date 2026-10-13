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Sendi­herrann beðinn um að segja af sér

Samúel Karl Ólason skrifar
Kimberly Guilfoyle og Donald Trump saman á sviði í fyrra.
Kimberly Guilfoyle og Donald Trump saman á sviði í fyrra. AP/Jacquelyn Martin

Kimberly Guilfoyle, sendiherra Bandaríkjanna gagnvart Grikklandi, hefur verið beðin um að segja af sér. Hún hefur staðið í ströngu undanfarna daga vegna ásakana um að hún hafi staðið í ósiðlegu og jafnvel ólöglegu athæfi skömmu áður en hún var staðfest í stöðuna af öldungadeild Bandaríkjaþings.

Katie Zacharia, nýr upplýsingafulltrúi Trumps, lýsti þessu yfir á sínum fyrsta blaðamannafundi í Hvíta húsinu í dag. Þar sagði hún að Guilfoyle hefði staðið sig frábærlega í starfi og óskaði henni velfarnaðar í framtíðinni.

Fjölmiðlar vestanhafs hafa að undanförnu sagt fréttir af því að Guilfoyle hafi hótað embættismanni í Grikklandi, tekið á móti gjöfum og þjónustu sem hún hefði átt að hafna og að beita áhrifum sínum innan ríkisstjórnar Trumps í skiptum fyrir að auðjöfur greiddi kreditkortareikning hennar svo öldungadeildarþingmenn kæmust ekki að því að hún væri skuldug, svo eitthvað sé nefnt.

Trump var spurður um stöðu sendiherrans í gær og þá sagðist hann ekki ánægður með það sem hefði litið dagsins ljós varðandi hana að undanförnu. Hann var svo aftur spurður út í stöðu Guilfoyle fyrir utan Hvíta húsið í dag þar sem Zacharia fylgdi honum eftir. Þá sagði Trump að hún hefði staðið sig vel í starfi en fréttirnar um hana hefðu ekki verið góðar.

Eins og fram kom í spurningunni og svari Trumps var Guilfoyle á árum áður trúlofuð Donald Trump yngri. Forsetinn vildi þó meina að hún hefði ekki verið svo náin fjölskyldu hans.

Guilfoyle lýsti því yfir í dag að hún hefði sagt af sér, eftir að hafa verið beðin um það. Þá sagðist hún verða ævinlega þakklát Trump og Marco Rubio, utanríkisráðherra, fyrir þau forréttindi að hafa fengið að starfa í þágu Bandaríkjanna.

Þá sagði hún að ásakanirnar gegn sér væru rangar og að hún ætlaði að verja nafn sitt.

Bandaríkin Donald Trump Grikkland

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