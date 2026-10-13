Kimberly Guilfoyle, sendiherra Bandaríkjanna gagnvart Grikklandi, hefur verið beðin um að segja af sér. Hún hefur staðið í ströngu undanfarna daga vegna ásakana um að hún hafi staðið í ósiðlegu og jafnvel ólöglegu athæfi skömmu áður en hún var staðfest í stöðuna af öldungadeild Bandaríkjaþings.
Katie Zacharia, nýr upplýsingafulltrúi Trumps, lýsti þessu yfir á sínum fyrsta blaðamannafundi í Hvíta húsinu í dag. Þar sagði hún að Guilfoyle hefði staðið sig frábærlega í starfi og óskaði henni velfarnaðar í framtíðinni.
Fjölmiðlar vestanhafs hafa að undanförnu sagt fréttir af því að Guilfoyle hafi hótað embættismanni í Grikklandi, tekið á móti gjöfum og þjónustu sem hún hefði átt að hafna og að beita áhrifum sínum innan ríkisstjórnar Trumps í skiptum fyrir að auðjöfur greiddi kreditkortareikning hennar svo öldungadeildarþingmenn kæmust ekki að því að hún væri skuldug, svo eitthvað sé nefnt.
Trump var spurður um stöðu sendiherrans í gær og þá sagðist hann ekki ánægður með það sem hefði litið dagsins ljós varðandi hana að undanförnu. Hann var svo aftur spurður út í stöðu Guilfoyle fyrir utan Hvíta húsið í dag þar sem Zacharia fylgdi honum eftir. Þá sagði Trump að hún hefði staðið sig vel í starfi en fréttirnar um hana hefðu ekki verið góðar.
Eins og fram kom í spurningunni og svari Trumps var Guilfoyle á árum áður trúlofuð Donald Trump yngri. Forsetinn vildi þó meina að hún hefði ekki verið svo náin fjölskyldu hans.
.@POTUS: "She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading so we're making a change." https://t.co/PmX7okZu7w— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2026
.@POTUS: "She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading so we're making a change." https://t.co/PmX7okZu7w
Guilfoyle lýsti því yfir í dag að hún hefði sagt af sér, eftir að hafa verið beðin um það. Þá sagðist hún verða ævinlega þakklát Trump og Marco Rubio, utanríkisráðherra, fyrir þau forréttindi að hafa fengið að starfa í þágu Bandaríkjanna.
Þá sagði hún að ásakanirnar gegn sér væru rangar og að hún ætlaði að verja nafn sitt.
Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world.
From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people.
During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region.
I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe.
These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day.
I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.
My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.
While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end.
It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership, and welcoming me with open arms. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America.— Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 13, 2026
Serving as the United States Ambassador to Greece has been the honor of a lifetime. I will forever be grateful to President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for entrusting me with the extraordinary privilege of representing the greatest country in the history of the world.
From my first day as Ambassador, I have worked tirelessly to advance President Trump’s America First agenda, strengthen our strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver meaningful victories for the American people.
During my tenure, we have helped secure historic agreements to expand American liquefied natural gas exports to Europe, advanced the Vertical Corridor to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy, strengthened our defense and security partnership with a critical NATO ally, and expanded opportunities for American businesses and investment throughout the region.
I am especially proud of the role our Embassy has played in strengthening American energy dominance, advancing economic cooperation, and ensuring that the United States remains the indispensable leader in Southeast Europe.
These accomplishments are a testament to President Trump’s bold leadership, Secretary Rubio’s commitment to American diplomacy, and the extraordinary men and women who serve our country every day.
I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.
My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.
While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end.
It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the United States of America. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to the people of Greece for their hospitality, partnership, and welcoming me with open arms. God bless President Trump, God bless our incredible diplomats and service members, and God bless the United States of America.