Rússar hafa gert árásir á orkuinnviði í Úkraínu eftir yfirlýsingu Bandaríkjaforseta um orkuvopnahlé milli ríkjanna tveggja, að sögn Úkraínuforseta. Þrír hið minnsta eru látnir í borginni Karkív og tuttugu særðir.
Donald Trump Bandaríkjaforseti tilkynnti svokallað orkuvopnahlé milli Rússlands og Úkraínu á færslu sinni Truth Social fyrr í dag. Vólódímír Selenskí Úkraínuforseti kom af fjöllum þegar tilkynningin barst en sagðist þó reiðubúinn til að stöðva árásir ef Rússar hættu að ráðast á orkuinnviði í Úkraínu. Rússar hafa enn ekki tjáð sig um yfirlýsingu Trumps.
Selenskí sakar Rússa um að hafa gert árásir á orkuinnviði í borginni Karkív í kvöld eftir að Trump greindi frá vopnahléinu, í færslu á X. Í umfjöllun BBC segir að þrír séu látnir í kjölfar árása á Karkív og 20 séu særðir.
„Úkraína er reiðubúin til að hætta árásum á rússneska orkuinnviði – og við treystum á sama vilja Rússlandsmegin.
Því miður hefur úkraínskur himinn verið morandi í rússneskum „shahed“-drónum í allan dag. Gerðar hafa verið árásir með svifsprengjum og einnig árásir á orkuinnviði okkar. Ráðist var á orkuver í Karkív í kvöld,“ segir Selenskí Úkraínuforseti á X.
Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured. This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.
Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian “shaheds” all day today. There have been glide bomb strikes and strikes on our energy infrastructure too. A power plant in Kharkiv was attacked this evening.
Overall, this past week alone, the Russians have carried out more than 200 strikes on our electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine, and another 17 strikes this week targeted gas and oil facilities. They have killed more than 150 of our people, and more than 700 people have been wounded.
Ukraine has proposed many de-escalatory steps. Putin had one answer to all of them – “nyet.” We do hope that he will finally say something to America, Ukraine, and the entire world that will lead to a real and dignified peace.
Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the appropriate orders. We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia – and we expect Putin to follow through on what President Trump said.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 11, 2026
Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured. This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality.
Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian “shaheds” all day today. There have been glide bomb strikes and strikes on our energy infrastructure too. A power plant in Kharkiv was attacked this evening.
Overall, this past week alone, the Russians have carried out more than 200 strikes on our electricity generation and transmission facilities in Ukraine, and another 17 strikes this week targeted gas and oil facilities. They have killed more than 150 of our people, and more than 700 people have been wounded.
Ukraine has proposed many de-escalatory steps. Putin had one answer to all of them – “nyet.” We do hope that he will finally say something to America, Ukraine, and the entire world that will lead to a real and dignified peace.
Ukraine wants peace. The question is whether Russia does. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received all the appropriate orders. We are awaiting clear details of the dialogue between America and Russia – and we expect Putin to follow through on what President Trump said.
Að auki sagði hann að fréttir af yfirlýsingu Trumps um orkuvopnahlé væru góðar og mikilvægt væri að þær yrðu að veruleika.
„Úkraína hefur lagt til mörg skref til að draga úr spennu. Pútín hafði eitt svar við þeim öllum – „njet“. Við vonum svo sannarlega að hann segi loksins eitthvað við Bandaríkin, Úkraínu og allan heiminn sem leiði til raunverulegs og sómasamlegs friðar.“
Trump hefur að undanförnu þrýst á Úkraínumenn að hætta árásum á rússneska olíuinnviði sem Kænugarður hefur sagt að sé lykilatriði til að draga úr tekjum Rússa til stríðsrekstursins. Trump tilkynnti á föstudag um samkomulag Bandaríkjanna og Rússa um útflutning olíu, samkomulag sem Selenskí gagnrýndi harðlega. Trump sagði í kjölfarið að Úkraína þyrfti nýjan forseta sem væri tilbúinn að semja um endalok stríðsins.