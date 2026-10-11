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Rússar ráðist á orkuinnviði þrátt fyrir yfir­lýsingu Trumps

Áróra L Davíðsdóttir skrifar
Vólódímír Selenskí, forseti Úkraínu, segir Úkraínumenn reiðubúna til að láta af árásum á rússneska orkuinnviði, geri Rússar hið sama.
Vólódímír Selenskí, forseti Úkraínu, segir Úkraínumenn reiðubúna til að láta af árásum á rússneska orkuinnviði, geri Rússar hið sama. AP/Alex Brandon

Rússar hafa gert árásir á orkuinnviði í Úkraínu eftir yfirlýsingu Bandaríkjaforseta um orkuvopnahlé milli ríkjanna tveggja, að sögn Úkraínuforseta. Þrír hið minnsta eru látnir í borginni Karkív og tuttugu særðir.

Donald Trump Bandaríkjaforseti tilkynnti svokallað orkuvopnahlé milli Rússlands og Úkraínu á færslu sinni Truth Social fyrr í dag. Vólódímír Selenskí Úkraínuforseti kom af fjöllum þegar tilkynningin barst en sagðist þó reiðubúinn til að stöðva árásir ef Rússar hættu að ráðast á orkuinnviði í Úkraínu. Rússar hafa enn ekki tjáð sig um yfirlýsingu Trumps.

Selenskí sakar Rússa um að hafa gert árásir á orkuinnviði í borginni Karkív í kvöld eftir að Trump greindi frá vopnahléinu, í færslu á X. Í umfjöllun BBC segir að þrír séu látnir í kjölfar árása á Karkív og 20 séu særðir. 

„Úkraína er reiðubúin til að hætta árásum á rússneska orkuinnviði – og við treystum á sama vilja Rússlandsmegin.

Því miður hefur úkraínskur himinn verið morandi í rússneskum „shahed“-drónum í allan dag. Gerðar hafa verið árásir með svifsprengjum og einnig árásir á orkuinnviði okkar. Ráðist var á orkuver í Karkív í kvöld,“ segir Selenskí Úkraínuforseti á X.

Að auki sagði hann að fréttir af yfirlýsingu Trumps um orkuvopnahlé væru góðar og mikilvægt væri að þær yrðu að veruleika.

„Úkraína hefur lagt til mörg skref til að draga úr spennu. Pútín hafði eitt svar við þeim öllum – „njet“. Við vonum svo sannarlega að hann segi loksins eitthvað við Bandaríkin, Úkraínu og allan heiminn sem leiði til raunverulegs og sómasamlegs friðar.“

Trump hefur að undanförnu þrýst á Úkraínumenn að hætta árásum á rússneska olíuinnviði sem Kænugarður hefur sagt að sé lykilatriði til að draga úr tekjum Rússa til stríðsrekstursins. Trump tilkynnti á föstudag um samkomulag Bandaríkjanna og Rússa um útflutning olíu, samkomulag sem Selenskí gagnrýndi harðlega. Trump sagði í kjölfarið að Úkraína þyrfti nýjan forseta sem væri tilbúinn að semja um endalok stríðsins.

Rússland Innrás Rússa í Úkraínu Úkraína Bandaríkin Donald Trump Hernaður

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