Hætti við að hætta og samdi við Barcelona

🔵🔴 Szczesny: “I’m so proud to be at Barça and I’m ready! Lewandowski was the first person to call me”.



“It took some convincing. At the start I wasn't sure I was ready, but my friends and family told me: if you don’t accept Barça, you’re very stupid”. 😄



“I agree with them!”. pic.twitter.com/b1GWQALW8w