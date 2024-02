Öðru júrólagi Ísraels hafi einnig verið hafnað

My mind hiding



I don’t know what’s right



Take me to the right road



There’s no more time and I can’t go wrong



Breath in



I know that i’m strong



I brake all the chains



I’m on the edge now



Watch me fly away

Oh dance like an angel



Oh you will remember



That I will dance forever



I will dance again



Oh dance like an angel

Drowning in the sunrise



My heart is so cold, but my soul is on fire

Someone is calling from paradise

The hope doesn’t stop, it just spreads its wings



It is like a million stars that suddenly light up in the sky



Heart on fire I’m a fighter



Don’t stop the music



Turn it up louder

I spread out me wings



Flying through the sky hear violins



Angels don’t cry



They only sing



Still feel the ground



Beneath my feet