Gaupi has left the building

**Guðjón Guðmundsson** is a **well-known sports journalist** who has worked for many years in the field. He is also known as **Gaupi**. He was also a **team manager and assistant** of Bogdan Kowalczyk for **Víkingur** and the **Icelandic national handball team**. He himself played handball with Víkingur but quit when he reached the master class. He also had a **singer and band career** in his youth and early adulthood, singing with several bands, especially in the early 1980s. Some of the bands he sang with are **Jeremías**, **Námsfúsa Fjóla**, and **Ernir**.