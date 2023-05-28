Í beinni: Lokaumferðin í ensku úrvalsdeildinni

Mesta spennan er í botnbaráttunni þar sem Everton, Leicester City og Leeds United keppast um að forðast fallið.
Þá geta Tottenham og Brentford stolið Evrópusæti af Aston Villa og Newcastle United getur tekið 3. sætið af Manchester United.
Vísir er með beina textalýsingu frá gangi mála í lokaumferðinni í ensku úrvalsdeildinni. Allir tíu leikirnir hefjast klukkan 15:30.
