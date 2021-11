Haller sá til þess að Ajax er enn með fullt hús stiga

Sebastian Haller has become the highest African goalscorer in a single #UCL group stage campaign.



🇨🇮 Sebastian Haller (9) - 2021/22

🇨🇲 Samuel Eto’o (7) - 2010/11

🇱🇷 George Weah (6) - 1994/95



He’s level with Robert Lewandowski on nine goals in his debut campaign. pic.twitter.com/tZAhtI6fKO