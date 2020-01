Stjörnulífið: Hundurinn borðaði skó ráðherra og Seinfeld mætti óvænt

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I visited the annual Mannamót travel show in Kópavogur. It features all sorts of travel companies based outside the capital region. I wish I could have spent a longer time there; there are so many exciting and innovative new companies operating around the country, the majority of them family-owned with people putting their heart and soul into their endeavour. I encourage those of you planning a trip to Iceland to spend time outside of the capital area. You’re in for a treat! #traveliniceland #mannamot @islandsstofa