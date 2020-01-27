Stjörnurnar minnast Kobe Bryant og Gianna

Lífið

Falleg orð frá frægasta fólki heims.
Bandaríski körfuboltamaðurinn Kobe Bryant lést í þyrluslysi Calabasas í Kaliforníu í gærmorgun.

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, dóttir körfuboltamannsins, var einnig um borð í þyrlunni ásamt sjö öðrum en enginn lifði slysið af.

Stjörnurnar um heima allan minnast þeirra tveggja á samfélagsmiðlum en var Bryant gríðarlega vinsæll. Kobe Bryant var einn besti körfuboltamaður sögunnar og mikill sigurvegari. Hann skilur eftir sig eiginkonuna Vanessa Laine Bryant og þrjár dætur.

Hér að neðan má sjá hvernig þekktasta fólk heims minnist Kobe. Söngkonan Alica Keys og Boys II Men minntust hans á Grammy-verðlaununum í Staples Center í Los Angeles í nótt.

Söngvarinn John Legend tók fréttunum mjög inn á sig. 

Fimleikadrottningin Simone Biles minnist Kobe með þessum orðum og birtir mynd með.

Pharrell Williams segir að heimurinn sé fátækari eftir fráfall Kobe Bryant.

Spjallþáttadrottningin Ellen er í sjokki eins og margir aðrir.

Taylor Swift sendir samúðakveðjur til Vanessa og fjölskyldunnar. 

Justin Bieber trúir hreinlega ekki að þetta hafi átt sér stað. 

 
 
 
It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

Barack Obama fyrrum forseti Bandaríkjanna og Michelle Obama senda kveðjur á fjölskylduna.

Mariah Carey er einnig í sjokki.

Hjartað í molum á söngkonunni Fergie.

Ofurfyrirsætan Chrissy Teigen er dofin yfir fréttunum.

Kanye West biður fyrir fjölskyldunni.

Jimmy Kimmel minnist Kobe með þessum fallegum orðum.

Leikkonan Reese Witherspoon er algjörlega í rusli.

Bruna Mars talar um Kobe Bryant sem ofurhetju.

Rapparinn Lil Wayne segir að heimurinn hafi misst konung.

Leikarinn Idris Elbe tekur fréttunum ekki vel.

Kelly Clarkson er algjörlega miður sín.

Sjónvarpsmaðurinn Ryan Seacrest á enginn orð.

Demi Lovato er mjög sorgmædd.

Andlát

