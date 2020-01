Alda Karen segist þakklát fyrir atriðið í Skaupinu

View this post on Instagram

On New Years Eve a young actress played me in the annual NYE comedy show in Iceland. I wasn’t able to watch the show until today (thank you VPN) but I had gotten a lot of messages/videos from friends and family, since this show is kind of a big deal (think SNL but not live and only once a year). Not a lot of people know this but it’s been my goal since 2016 to get on this show. It is so surreal watching someone play you on TV. YOU. Can you imagine?! I’m still wrapping my head around it. They roasted me good and I laughed so hard the whole time. I loved it. She also looked so much like me! (Swipe right to see my doppelganger), I am so grateful and honored to have been mentioned on this show. People who know me well, know that I live for humor and a good laugh, (especially when I’m the joke lol) so I can’t imagine a better start of the year than to be featured in “Áramótaskaupið”. Want to give a huge shoutout to the writers, director and crew for an amazing show this year and making my 4 year goal finally come true. Thank you, thank you, thank you for showing me what I do matters and for all your support, love, roasts and for always holding me accountable. I am so grateful for you all. All the love, AK.