Dramatíseraðir krúnuleikar Windsoranna

CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 20: TRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend an evening reception on the first day of their 12 day official tour visiting Egypt, Saudia Arabia and India, on March 20, 2006 in Cairo, Egypt. The visits provide an opportunity to support the UK's international contribution and profile, with key themes to promote better understanding and tolerance between faiths, supporting environmental and conservation intiatives, and encouraging sustainable employment and training opportunities for young people. This is the Royal couple's second joint overseas tour, and is the first time Charles has visited Egypt since March 1995. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images)