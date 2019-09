Katrín Tanja birtir fleiri kroppamyndir frá myndatöku ESPN

View this post on Instagram

I n s a n e. E m p o w e r i n g. P r o u d. - ESPN Body Issue 2019 - This is one of those experiences I will look back on & just think holy crap, WE DID THIS! I will post more behind the scenes photos later today - It was an insane experience that I've been so excited to get to share with you guys! I still can't believe I got to do this. This is real LIFE. - Photographer: @benedict_evans