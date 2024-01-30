Fólki sem heimsækir Reynisfjöru er bent á að nú eru aðstæður í fjörunni metnar sem mikil hætta og rautt ljós blikkar. Enginn ætti því að fara niður af fjörukambinum niður í fjöru við þessar aðstæður. Talsvert brim er í fjörinni núna og aðstæður geta því verið hættulegar næstu tvo sólahringana.

Fjölmörg dæmi eru um að fólk hafi verið hætt komið í Reynisfjöru og þar hafa orðið fjölmörg banaslys.

Tilkynningu lögreglu á ensku má sjá að neðan:



The police want´s to draw attention to a bad weather forecast that will affect conditions in South for the next two days.

Especially it is pointed out that the conditions in Reynisfjara “Black Sand Beach” can turn out to be very bad. People who visit Reynisfjara are advised to stay away from the beach the area is currently assessed as high risk and a red warning light is flashing.

No one should therefore go down from the beach camp on to the beach under these conditions. There is lot of surf right now, so conditions can be dangerous for the next two days.