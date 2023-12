🚨🟡 Villarreal are closing in on deal to sign Eric Bailly as free agent. Agreement in place with Ivorian CB wanted by Marcelino.



Bailly will replace Gabbia who’s on the verge of returning to AC Milan.



Contract agreed, final details and then he signs — here we go soon 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/b0NqSJ6PQ5