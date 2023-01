Mótmæltu eftir grimmilegt morð á sex lögregluþjónum

#BREAKING #CBSAlert #Haiti



"The situation is grave."



"We cannot wait. The security situation could worsen any day, and worsen the fate of the people who are already suffering terribly."@CBSNews | UnitedNations @HaitiMissionONU @USUN @BobRae48 @POTUS @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/iGOh09pEV4