Fótboltafélög heimsins farin að eyða miklu meiri pening í konurnar

FIFA says global transfers in women's soccer rose 20% to 1,555 in 2022, 98 of which involved a fee. Those fees jumped 62% to $3.3M, ~1/3 of which were on top-5 transfers. UEFA: biggest spenders + recipients. US No.1 in involved nationalities. Notably high in *outgoing* transfers. pic.twitter.com/1XMG4Q4Fb1