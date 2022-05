Mbappe að skrifa undir nýjan samning við PSG

1 - Kylian Mbappé in 2021/22:



🥇3rd player of the season award in a row, a record

🥇3rd Ligue 1 season with 25+ goals, a 1st for a 🇫🇷 since Thadée Cisowski and Just Fontaine in 1960

🥇involved in 57 goals in all comps, only Karim Benzema (59) does better in the top 5



