Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bordeaux, French Ligue 1 regular season PARIS, FRANCE - August 10: Goalkeeper Keylor Navas #1 of Paris Saint-Germain during team warm up before the Paris Saint-Germain Vs Bordeaux, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Parc des Princes on March 13th 2022 in Paris, France (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Getty Images