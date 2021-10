Aukinn kraftur í eldgosinu á La Palma

#LaPalmaEruption #VolcanoLaPalma #LaPalma



The SO2 plume from the #CumbreVieja is now concentrated on Africa & the Atlantic Ocean



SO2 total column forecasted by our Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service #CAMS (@Windycom visualisation) for 2 Oct at 20:00 UTC pic.twitter.com/I9nQ8YvTa3