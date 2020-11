Aðstoðarþjálfari Ungverja smitaður

View this post on Instagram

We have been regularly PCR-tested and my latest test was positive for Covid, so since the very first moment after the result I am in quarantine at home. Fortunately I wasn t in direct contact with the other staff member in the last couple of days before the test and their tests since then have been negative. I am helping the preparations for our decisive games from home. But I m strong, and soon I will be healthy again Take care of yourselves and the others too! IT Purtroppo ho passato gli ultimi giorni in quarantena dopo che durante un controllo di routine mi è stato diagnosticato il Coronavirus. Ma sono forte e tornerò presto in campo