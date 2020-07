Gat ekki sagt nei við besta lið heims: „Finn að ég þrái meira“

View this post on Instagram

It s been something else ! Coming to Germany was a big step and new adventure. I m thankful for the experience. For all the success with the team and to be playing with one of the best team with world class players in! I m grateful for the journey which gave me the opportunity to reach success in my carrier and to be able to reach my goals as a player! But first of all I grateful for the lessons. I have pushed myself completely out of my comfort zone physically and mentally! It s been more then just success and titles. It s been physically and mentally hard, emotional, setbacks, comebacks and tears! For all those things I m thankful to experience because I feel stronger not just as player but first of all as a person. To be able to push through and make all of these things shape me into the the person and the character that I am today! I m so happy and grateful for the people I met in these four years ! I want to thank Wolfsburg, the whole team , my dear teammates, staff, physios and our fans for this experience and time together! Now time for a new challenge and a new chapter !