PSG valtaði yfir toppslaginn

Olympique de Marseille v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1 McDonald's MARSEILLE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 27: Hachraf Hakimi #2 and Ousmane Dembele #10 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrate the second goal during the Ligue 1 McDonald's match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at Orange Velodrome on October 27, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)