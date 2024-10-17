Stjörnurnar jafnt sem aðdáendur hafa minnst breska söngvarans Liam Payne á samfélagsmiðlunum eftir að fréttir bárust af andláti hans í gærkvöldi. Payne lést eftir að hafa fallið af svölum á þriðju hæðar hótels í argenísku höfuðborginni Buenos Aires.
Payne var einn liðsmanna strákasveitarinnar One Direction sem naut gríðarlegra vinsælda á árunum 2010 til 2016 þegar sveitin hætti. Argentískir fjölmiðlar greindu frá því í gær að Payne hafi látið ófriðlega á hótelinu og hafi hann fallið af svölum eftir að búið var að kalla til lögreglu.
Payne fannst í húsagarði Casa Sur-hótelsins þar sem hann dvaldi. Hann hafði verið í Buenos Aires í einhvern tíma og sótti meðal annars tónleika Niall Horan, félaga síns úr One Direction, í borginni fyrir tveimur vikum síðan.
Payne varð 31 árs gamall og lætur eftir sig kærustuna Kate Cassidy, og sex ára son, Bear, sem hann átti með söngkonunni Cheryl Tweedy.
Mikill fjöldi aðdáenda kom saman fyrir utan hótelið í Buenos Aires í gærkvöldi til að minnast söngvarans. Þá hafa fjöldi stjarna minnst Payne á samfélagsmiðlum.
Dermot O'Leary, sem var kynnir X-Factor þáttanna í rúman áratug, minnist Payne með mynd af þeim tveim. Segist hann muna eftir Payne sem fjórtán ára strák sem mætti í prufu í X-Factor og söng Frank Sinatra og kom öllum á óvart. Hann hafi elskað að syngja, var gleðigjafi og hógvær.
A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@dermotoleary)
Söngvarinn Max George úr strákasveitinni The Wanted, segist miður sín að frétta af andláti Payne. Hann segir Payne hafa sýnt sérmikinn stuðning á erfiðu tímabili í lífi sínu. The Wanted naut vinsælda á svipuðum tíma og One Direction og kepptust þeir oft um toppsætin á vinsældalistunum.
Devastated. Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that.My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time.Rest in peace Liam Max x pic.twitter.com/hXJD1vOW1A
Tónlistarframleiðandinn Zedd, sem vann meðal annars með Payne að plötunni Get Low árið 2017 minnst Payne og minnir á að lífið sé stutt og brothætt.
RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…absolutely heartbreaking … 💔
Anne, mamma Harry Styles úr One Direction minnist Payne með mynd af brostnu hjarta og textanum „Bara strákur“.
A post shared by Anne Twist (@annetwist)
Söngvarinn Olly Murs, sem birtist í hæfileikaþættinum X Factor ári á undan One Direction segir fréttirnar hrikalegar og segist hann orðlaus. Hann birtist sömuleiðis mynd af þeim tveim saman.
A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs)
Söngvarinn Charlie Puth segist vera í miklu uppnámi vegna fréttanna.
A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)
Aðdáendur hafa líka margir minnst söngvarans sem var stór hluti af lífi unglinga fyrir rúmum áratug.
Mourning the death of someone you didn’t know is always a weird and complicated feeling, especially when that person was extremely complicated themselves. Liam Payne was not a perfect person but he was a massive part of my childhood and for that reason I am devastated
people are not mourning the man liam payne became, they are mourning the man he used to be and the man they grew up with. the man that was part of something that shaped millions of peoples lives.
I cant breathe i’ve lost part of my childhood💔 Rip Liam Payne pic.twitter.com/c8Ieg9KmXj
liam payne was a part of my childhood, 1D songs were and are still my way to escape and get lost in my childhood nostalgia. so liam payne passing makes this feel really strange, it’s like a part of my childhood is now somehow tainted. this is why it’s shocking to me.
Breski tónlistarmaðurinn Liam Payne úr strákasveitinni One Direction er látinn. Hann var 31 árs.