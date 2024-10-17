Lífið

Stjörnurnar minnast Liam Payne: „Þessar fréttir eru hrika­legar, ég er orð­laus“

Atli Ísleifsson skrifar
Liam Payne hafði dvalið í Buenos Aires í einhvern tíma, meðal annars til að sækja tónleika Niall Horan í borginni fyrir tveimur vikum.
Liam Payne hafði dvalið í Buenos Aires í einhvern tíma, meðal annars til að sækja tónleika Niall Horan í borginni fyrir tveimur vikum. EPA

Stjörnurnar jafnt sem aðdáendur hafa minnst breska söngvarans Liam Payne á samfélagsmiðlunum eftir að fréttir bárust af andláti hans í gærkvöldi. Payne lést eftir að hafa fallið af svölum á þriðju hæðar hótels í argenísku höfuðborginni Buenos Aires.

Payne var einn liðsmanna strákasveitarinnar One Direction sem naut gríðarlegra vinsælda á árunum 2010 til 2016 þegar sveitin hætti. Argentískir fjölmiðlar greindu frá því í gær að Payne hafi látið ófriðlega á hótelinu og hafi hann fallið af svölum eftir að búið var að kalla til lögreglu.

Íbúar í Buenos Aires minnast Liam Payne fyrir utan Casa Sur-hótelið í gærkvöldi.EPA

Payne fannst í húsagarði Casa Sur-hótelsins þar sem hann dvaldi. Hann hafði verið í Buenos Aires í einhvern tíma og sótti meðal annars tónleika Niall Horan, félaga síns úr One Direction, í borginni fyrir tveimur vikum síðan.

Fyrir utan Casa Sur-hótelið í gærkvöldi.EPA

Payne varð 31 árs gamall og lætur eftir sig kærustuna Kate Cassidy, og sex ára son, Bear, sem hann átti með söngkonunni Cheryl Tweedy.

Mikill fjöldi aðdáenda kom saman fyrir utan hótelið í Buenos Aires í gærkvöldi til að minnast söngvarans. Þá hafa fjöldi stjarna minnst Payne á samfélagsmiðlum.

Aðdéndur miður sín.EPA

Dermot O'Leary, sem var kynnir X-Factor þáttanna í rúman áratug, minnist Payne með mynd af þeim tveim. Segist hann muna eftir Payne sem fjórtán ára strák sem mætti í prufu í X-Factor og söng Frank Sinatra og kom öllum á óvart. Hann hafi elskað að syngja, var gleðigjafi og hógvær.

Söngvarinn Max George úr strákasveitinni The Wanted, segist miður sín að frétta af andláti Payne. Hann segir Payne hafa sýnt sérmikinn stuðning á erfiðu tímabili í lífi sínu. The Wanted naut vinsælda á svipuðum tíma og One Direction og kepptust þeir oft um toppsætin á vinsældalistunum.

Tónlistarframleiðandinn Zedd, sem vann meðal annars með Payne að plötunni Get Low árið 2017 minnst Payne og minnir á að lífið sé stutt og brothætt.

Anne, mamma Harry Styles úr One Direction minnist Payne með mynd af brostnu hjarta og textanum „Bara strákur“.

Söngvarinn Olly Murs, sem birtist í hæfileikaþættinum X Factor ári á undan One Direction segir fréttirnar hrikalegar og segist hann orðlaus. Hann birtist sömuleiðis mynd af þeim tveim saman.

Söngvarinn Charlie Puth segist vera í miklu uppnámi vegna fréttanna.

Aðdáendur hafa líka margir minnst söngvarans sem var stór hluti af lífi unglinga fyrir rúmum áratug. 

Bretland Argentína Tónlist

