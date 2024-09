An incredible chapter closes as Alexandra Popp retires from international football! With 128 caps, 61 goals, and an Olympic gold in 2016, her passion has been inspiring 😍#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanWNT



📸 DFB/Yuliia Perekopaiko & DFB/Sofieke van Bilsen pic.twitter.com/CjPNYkbGkn